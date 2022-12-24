Holiday weekend travel woes impacting flights in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – Millions of people are hitting the roads and skies for the holidays. But a massive winter storm is freezing plans for many.

Even though there’s no snow here, the weather across the nation is impacting Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County. Today, four flights were cancelled, and four others were delayed. Considering the frustrations, airport staff are reminding everyone to pack their patience.

” We want everybody to remember to pack your patience, because not everybody is a frequent flyer, and some people take a little long at the checkpoint than others, and some people walk faster to the gate than others, so if you pack your patience in your carry-on, it’s right there with you as compared to your checked bag,” said Parker McClellan, executive director for the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

In addition to packing your patience, airport officials are reminding everyone to arrive at least two hours prior to departure time. Officials also say space in the parking lots are limited, so it wouldn’t hurt to arrive even earlier.

