Horner fires Hamilton warning to Verstappen ahead of 2023

Christian Horner has warned his star man Max Verstappen about a Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes resurgence in 2023. Red Bull dominated in 2022, winning the constructors title and the drivers’ championship as Verstappen defended his world title.

Car regulations introduced by the FIA at the beginning of the year no doubt played a big part in the 2022 campaign, with some teams adapting better than others. Whilst Red Bull thrived the usually dominant Mercedes struggled, picking up just one win across the season.

One man who felt the effects was seven-time world champion Hamilton, whose problems with the car saw him endure his first ever winless Formula 1 campaign. Despite their 2022 troubles, Horner believes his Mercedes rivals will improve massively next season.

Speaking to Racing News 365, the Red Bull man was asked whether he felt his team would go on to dominate to which he replied: “I’d love to continue to dominate! But it’s somewhat unrealistic in this business, because the other teams are simply too good.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen accused of breaking Red Bull contract as F1 star’s discipline questioned