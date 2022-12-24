How IT professionals can boost their career in the new year | IT

So, you want to upskill in the new year? Maybe you’re looking for a new role, a different challenge, or you just want to build on your solid foundational skill set? Whatever your motivation, it can be difficult to decide where to start. According to hiring platform Indeed, some of the most sought after IT certifications include qualifications provided or accredited by Amazon, Cisco, and Microsoft. That’s not the end of the story, though, and recruiters in the IT industry are increasingly clear that expanding your knowledge base goes beyond a few courses. Not Just About Coding Orla Daly, chief information officer at international cloud-learning platform Skillsoft, says that there is a high level of need when it comes to areas like cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. While she suggests certifications like AWS Certified Solutions Architect and Certified Information Systems Security Professional or CISSP training as possible routes to expanding your career, she also points to so-called power skills as another way of bolstering your CV. “With digital transformation … IT has an ability to have a larger influence on the business strategy. But with that also comes the expectation that some of our technical resources can move out and can engage in those business conversations and really help drive the overall company strategy,” she says

Daly gives the example of being able to take a large data set and pull conclusions out that fit within more of a governance framework, allowing IT workers to have a say in how companies are “making sure that we stay within the lines or we don’t get ourselves into trouble.” This heavy focus on soft skills is echoed by Melissa McElroy of SPR. She says that once they’ve built their communication talents through channels like books and video content, IT workers can play a “translator” role; helping the technical side of the business speak to marketing, sales, and other business areas. “Sometimes the business desires and the technology desires can be in conflict,” she says. “So I think being able to navigate those waters, have clear lines of communication, and being able to collaborate to come up with that solution is hugely important.” Where to Learn These Skills But how much time do IT workers have to make that change? Kristen Tronsky, chief people officer at cloud reseller DoiT’s, says that part of her workforce spends a considerable amount of its work time just focussing on keeping up with the breakneck speed of the industry. “If you join our cloud engineering team, you get 30% of your time to just keep pace with the innovation of everything that is evolving so quickly across the multi cloud ecosystem. So we look very specifically for people who have certifications that we know are going to come in heavy use and kind of validate the experience that on a day to day basis they’re going to be using.”