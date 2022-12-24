How Prince Harry’s relationships with King Charles and Prince

A lot has changed for King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry in recent months.

Harry and his father appeared to be on better terms after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

But William has reportedly cut ties with Harry as a result of his Netflix docuseries.

Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family has been complicated in recent years.

In the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Harry gave insight into his standing with his father and brother, but as stated at the top of the series, interviews for the show were finished filming by August 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September and the monarchy’s response to the docuseries have further changed Harry’s relationship with his family, particularly King Charles III and Prince William.

After Charles became king, there were signs he and Prince Harry were reconciling

King Charles and Harry’s relationship has been strained for years, as Harry shared in his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Harry said his father stopped taking his phone calls before he and Meghan announced they were stepping back, and he shared that Charles had cut them off financially after they made their announcement.

But immediately after the Queen’s death, King Charles began sending signals that he was open to reconciliation with his youngest son.

King Charles III walks with Prince Harry as they arrive at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022.

DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images





First, he expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas” in his first address as monarch.

Then, he made an exception to allow Harry to wear his military regalia for a vigil for the Queen despite the fact that Harry was stripped of his military titles and patronages after stepping back.

The release of “Harry & Meghan” and the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, “Spare,” may drive a wedge in the king and Harry’s tenuous relationship, but a report from the Daily Telegraph says Harry and Meghan will still be invited to the king’s May 2023 coronation.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship seems to be more strained than ever

As was the case with Harry and the king, there were signs following the Queen’s death that the brothers were moving toward reconciliation.

On September 10, Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, for a walkabout at Windsor Castle to greet mourners, marking the first time the “fab four” participated in a royal event together in years.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told The Times of London that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join the walk, though the outlet reported it took extensive negotiations before they proceeded.

But the brother’s relationship may now be in its worst state to date. On December 17, Roya Nikkhah of The Sunday Times tweeted that “William has cut all contact” with Harry following the premiere of “Harry & Meghan.”

Prince William and Prince Harry.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images





In episode four of the series, Harry said William broke an agreement they made not to trade press stories about each other, and he said Kensington Palace lied about Harry signing off on a “joint” statement from the brothers in response to a report from The Times of London that William had bullied Harry and Meghan out of the royal family.

Harry also said William screamed at him during crisis talks at Sandringham House after he and Meghan announced they were stepping back as senior royals.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” he said.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and the Duke of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.