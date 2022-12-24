IKEA’s Winter Sale is Here! Check Out the Best IKEA Deals for

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to spruce up your space for 2023, look no further than the IKEA Winter Sale. Whether you’re looking to give your bedroom a little love, get cozy with new living room furniture, or transform your kitchen into a chef’s paradise, the Swedish retailer has you covered with some incredible deals that are not to be missed.
IKEA Family members can enjoy even more savings, with larger discounts and an extra 5 percent off all furniture and decor in-store and online. The program is free to join anytime, so we highly recommend doing so.
It is worth noting that the IKEA Winter Sale does not apply to delivery, installation, or assembly, and it can’t be combined with coupons or any other discounts.
Below, just a few of the IKEA Winter Sale deals shown online. You can find many more in person at your local IKEA store. You’ve got until Jan. 22 to make the most of these huge savings. Happy shopping!
Relax with up to $350 off select MORABO Sofas. Supportive, comfortable, and finished with a coated fabric that mimics real leather, the sofa mixes practicality and style. The MORABO Sofa is available in five colors: black, dark beige, golden brown, gray-green, and white.
Cover up the cold winter floors while adding a rustic flair to your living space, and beyond. Get 20 percent off the best-selling LOHALS Area Rug.
If you live in a small space or frequently have guests over, the HOLMSUND Sleeper Sofa is the perfect investment for you. Right now, enjoy $250 off select items. Available in four colors: beige, medium gray, blue, and light white-gray.
If you’re an IKEA Family member, get 15 percent off select items in the HEMNES Drawer Chest range. The 8-drawer dresser is ideal for larger spaces and is great for storing everything from clothes to documents and beauty products.
