Kate ‘declined’ first invitation to royal Christmas at Sandringham





Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, are expected to be among the senior members of the Royal Family joining King Charles III at Sandringham this Christmas. The couple will be joined by their three children as they celebrate the festive season, with Prince Louis, four, reportedly set to join his family on the infamous walk from Sandringham House to St Magdalene’s Church for the first time. Kate spent her first Christmas with the royals after her and William’s wedding in April in 2011 — 10 years after they first met at St Andrew’s University. However, according to a royal biographer, the Princess of Wales had previously been invited to a royal festive event but chose to decline.

Tina Brown, author of the bestselling biography The Palace Papers, previously claimed that William invited his then-girlfriend to a Christmas party at Sandringham in 2006. “Before graduation [from The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst], William had issued his girlfriend the coveted invitation to join him at the Queen’s annual Christmas house party at Sandringham,” she wrote in the book. “Kate, reflecting the confident mood of her Philip Treacy hat, maintained her resolve that she would not go to such a significant Royal Family gathering unless she had a ring on her finger.” Ms Brown added: “She declined. William met her decision with silence.” Instead, the then-24-year-old “retreated to Scotland to stay with her parents, who had rented a house in Perthshire for the holidays”. READ MORE: Harry and William’s forgotten ‘first major fallout’ unearthed as Duke slams Firm media war

Speaking on the 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Kate said: “I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking: ‘Gosh, what should I give her?’” She continued: “I thought: ‘I’ll make her something.’ Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney. I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody.” On Christmas Day 2011, Kate made her debut on the walk to the church service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. Wearing a berry coat and hat, she showed no signs of nerves as she greeted the crowds who had gathered to get a glimpse of the royals. Since 2016, William and Kate have spent both Christmas Eve and Day with the Royal Family at Sandringham (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when the festivities were cancelled due to Covid concerns). Before that, the pair would alternate between spending the days with the royals in Norfolk and with the Middletons in Berkshire.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! last year that Kate’s willingness to spend Christmas with the royals instead of her own parents is a “sacrifice,” because “Christmas is a very big thing for the Middleton family”. She continued: “But they put the Queen first and make sure that they are there on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Sandringham,” saying the Prince and Princess of Wales “put duty before self and we can see that, more now than ever”. This Christmas will mark the Royal Family’s first without both the late Queen, who died in September, and Prince Philip, who died in April. The festivities are set to be the biggest in years, with the family gathering at Sandringham for Christmas for the first time since 2019. King Charles reportedly wants to maintain a sense of continuity and honour his late mother by spending the festive period at the Norfolk estate and continuing her beloved traditions.