Kate ‘never disappoints’ at Christmas – but ‘2019 look’ was a

The year 2017 marked Kate’s first Christmas with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, the then-girlfriend of Prince Harry before they tied the knot.

Daena continued: “For Christmas in 2017, the Princess, pregnant with Prince Louis, opted for a festive red and green double-breasted tartan trench from Miu Miu, featuring brass buttons and a black velvet collar.

“She accessorised with a pair of black block-heeled Tod’s pumps, Lacorine ‘Sumac’ alpaca hat and Kiki McDonough Eden Citrine and Diamond Flower Drop earrings.

“In 2018, the then-Duchess dazzled in yet another monochromatic ensemble. In a red Catherine Walker coat dress with velvet detailing, a Jane Taylor ‘Halo Band’ headpiece with a beautiful black bow at the back of her head, maroon bow detail gloves, her maroon velvet Mulberry clutch on repeat and coordinated Gianvito Rossi pumps, she looked every bit the image of a future Queen. Her jewellery was minimal, as usual, with Asprey Oak Leaf earrings and her Middleton family crest brooch.