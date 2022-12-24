Kate’s ‘shyness’ clear at last concert – but 2022 showed

Other royals who attended the concert in support of Kate included King Charles and the Queen Consort, whom Kate was seen curtsying to on the night.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were also spotted making their way into the Abbey on Thursday night.

This year the service was dedicated to the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she represented throughout her seven-decade reign.

The Royal Family said on its website: “Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.