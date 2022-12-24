Keep your pets safe when out in the cold

ONALASKA (WXOW) – Below freezing temperatures can not only effect your health outdoors but also your pet’s.

Dr. Nicole Azene at Onalaska Animal Hospital said a good rule to remember is “if it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them.”

She recommended keeping the walks outside short, not to overgroom your pet and be on the lookout for the signs of frostbite.

“Generally you are going to see some discoloration it could be blue or black we want to bring those animals inside as much as we can,” Dr. Azene said.

Symptoms often begin on the ears and paws.

Dr. Azene recommended seeing a veterinarian if you suspect your pet has frostbite.