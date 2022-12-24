King Charles tipped to ignore Meghan and Harry in Christmas speech

King Charles has been tipped to ignore the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his first-ever Christmas broadcast. Royal experts agree it is unlikely the new monarch will dedicate too any words, if any at all, to his second son and daughter-in-law in his historic speech.

In a comment piece written for the Daily Express, royal author Phil Dampier said: “Charles will thank his wife Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales for their support. He will offer an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by not directly criticising them.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams categorically excluded the possibility Prince Harry and Meghan will be featured in the speech.

He told i news: “All the indications are the Palace would prefer to ride the current crisis – for that is what it must be called – out without any statement of any sort.”

Similarly, Jeremy Archer, historian and author of a book looking into the Christmas broadcasts between the 20th and 21st Centuries titled A Royal Christmas, said: “There will be no indication whatsoever of any family politics or any other shenanigans going on at the moment. He will want to present the message of a family pulling together in grief.”

If Charles did decide to speak about Harry and Meghan, Mr Archer added, he will only make a “broad-brush mention”.

