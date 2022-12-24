King Charles tipped to ‘mention family’ in first Christmas speech

Lorraine: Russell Myers discusses King Charles’ Christmas speech

King Charles provided a glimpse of how his first-ever Christmas broadcast will be in September, a royal commentator said. Charles delivered his first address to the nation as the sovereign on September 9, the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. During that speech, the monarch seemingly took a leaf out of the late Queen’s book, placing a portrait on his desk and delivering a measured and poignant speech. He also decided to pay tribute to a number of family members very close to him.

Royal expert and broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti believes the September speech could serve as the blueprint for Charles’s upcoming Christmas message. The broadcast, recorded earlier this month but traditionally aired on Christmas Day afternoon, will also likely be measured by many royal watchers against those delivered by the Queen throughout the decades, Mr Sacerdoti added. He told Express.co.uk: “I think the King’s Christmas speech will be very interesting to watch, because it will be his first. “The Queen really, like everything she did in her line of duty, made everything her own, because she is the only monarch that nearly anybody ever knew or could remember, thus everything he does will always inevitably be measured against how she would have done it or did do it. “That said we have already seen him give a similar style broadcast after his mother died and he addressed the nation directly in a televised speech.

King Charles acceded to the throne on September 8

King Charles recorded his Christmas speech at St George’s Chapel

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given. "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." Mr Sacerdoti believes the monarch may once again mention members of his family in his upcoming speech. He said: "I think that the King will almost likely mention his family and specific members of his family in terms of his feelings towards them where they are working royals.

The Queen delivering her Christmas speech in 2019

"In this case, he may comment on their work as he did in that address after the Queen died, where he mentioned William more than he mentioned Harry, which I think is reasonable as the Duke chose to leave the working family and indeed the country, so that was respectful of his wishes in that respect." Mr Sacerdoti went on to note Elizabeth II would send subtle messages via the portraits displayed on her desk while delivering speeches. The commentator said: "The Queen did occasionally mention her family in her speeches, often there would also be cryptic messages in the form of whose photos were in shot on the desk beside her." This year, however, the King appears to have broken with that tradition.

King Charles delivered his first address as the monarch on September 9

An image from the upcoming Christmas broadcast released yesterday evening by Buckingham Palace shows Charles standing at St George’s Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, rather than sitting behind a desk at one of his residences. The King, however, had followed the blueprint set by his mother in his first speech as monarch on September 9, when Charles poignantly displayed only one portrait on his desk – one of his late mother smiling. The portraits shown by the sovereign have often been a topic of discussion for commentators and royal fans. This was particularly true following the speech delivered in 2019, when the decision not to display a picture of Meghan and Prince Harry on Elizabeth II’s desk as she delivered her Christmas broadcast was seen by many as either a snub to the Sussexes – who a few months prior had welcomed their first son – or a way to highlight the direct line of succession to the throne. Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand alleged in their flattering but unauthorised biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Finding Freedom Meghan and Harry themselves were left upset by the absence of their picture on the Queen’s desk in 2019. The pair wrote in their book, first published in August 2020: “Harry felt as though he and Meghan had long been sidelined by the institution and were not a fundamental part of its future.

Charles has been tipped to take a leaf out of the book of the Queen for his first Christmas speech