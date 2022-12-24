King ‘won’t shy’ from faith and diversity during Christmas speech

Like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is reportedly unlikely to “shy away from faith and diversity” in his first speech, which will air on Christmas Day at 3pm. Archbishop Angaelos, the Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London and papal legate to the UK, told Sky News that he would be surprised if the King did not allude to his own faith and that of others in his Christmas message as he knows this “matters to people”.

The contents of the King’s message are being kept secret until Christmas.

The comments made by Archbishop Angaelos were made after reports about dwindling congregations and a decline in religious worship.

The Archbishop said: “On the ground, we know that faith and religion, and belief, matter to people and so if the monarch knows that this matters to people I think he will address it.”

He added: “The King’s language of blessing and Merry Christmas, his appreciation for the work of Christian communities and faith communities in the world, and the wider community at difficult times, it’s all an indication that he’s not shying away from faith.

