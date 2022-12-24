King ‘won’t shy’ from faith and diversity during Christmas speech

Like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is reportedly unlikely to “shy away from faith and diversity” in his first speech, which will air on Christmas Day at 3pm. Archbishop Angaelos, the Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London and papal legate to the UK, told Sky News that he would be surprised if the King did not allude to his own faith and that of others in his Christmas message as he knows this “matters to people”.
The contents of the King’s message are being kept secret until Christmas.
The comments made by Archbishop Angaelos were made after reports about dwindling congregations and a decline in religious worship.
The Archbishop said: “On the ground, we know that faith and religion, and belief, matter to people and so if the monarch knows that this matters to people I think he will address it.”
He added: “The King’s language of blessing and Merry Christmas, his appreciation for the work of Christian communities and faith communities in the world, and the wider community at difficult times, it’s all an indication that he’s not shying away from faith.
“And, you know, I’m confident we will all be pleasantly satisfied [by his message].”
The recent claims made by the Duke and Duchess oF Sussex in their highly-anticipated Netflix series has increased interest in how the Royal Family will address issues around diversity and inclusion.
The Archbishop claimed that the King will be “very authentic to himself”.
He added: “[Charles] will be constantly measuring up what that expectation is with what he wants to say, who he is…”.
On Friday, Buckingham Palace released an official photograph of Charles taken from when he recorded the Christmas message this year.
The photograph was taken inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor, the place where the late Queen was buried in September.
On Sunday, members of the Royal Family will be joined together at Sandringham.
The Royal Family will be spending the festive period at the royal estate, a first in the reign of King Charles III.
Also on Sunday morning, the family will walk to St Mary Magdalene Church for the annual Christmas service.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Prince Louis will reportedly be joining his parents and two elder siblings, George and Charlotte on this year’s walk.
