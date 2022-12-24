Kremlin breaks silence after Putin vows to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared a warm festive message with the UK as he sent Christmas wishes ahead of December 25.

Mr Zelensky’s response came after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted a short video, with the message: “This Christmas, we’re with you Ukraine.”

Responding to Mr Sunak’s video, the Ukrainian leader tweeted: “I’m grateful to Rishi Sunak and the entire British people!

“We feel your support. We feel the light and the warmth of your hearts.

“Light always prevails over darkness.

“Thus together, we will defeat evil and restore peace in Ukraine, Europe, and the world.

“Merry Christmas, friends!”

