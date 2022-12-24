LadBaby Break Beatles’ U.K. Christmas No. 1 Record

Husband-and-wife team LadBaby broke the Beatles’ long-standing record of U.K. Christmas No. 1 singles.

They reached five in a row – one more than the Fab Four – after their cover of Band Aid’s “Feed the World” became the fastest-selling single of the year, shifting more than 65,000 units over the past week. The light-hearted video can be seen below.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle first hit the top spot in 2018 with a cover of Starship’s “We Built this City,” then followed it with a spoof take on “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” re-titled “I Love Sausage Rolls.” In 2020 their version of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” – named “Don’t Stop Me Eating” – became their third strike, and last year they collaborated with Elton John and Ed Sheeran on “Sausage Rolls for Everyone.”

“The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?” LadBaby said in a statement. “We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to the Beatles, and to all the Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry! The charity wins.”

“Securing one Christmas No. 1 is a huge achievement in itself – to do it five times in successive years is unprecedented and frankly incredible,” said Martin Talbot of the Official Charts Company. “The success of Mark, Roxanne and their family is more than just a chart feat too. The work they have done to raise profile and funds for food banks… has been immense”

LadBaby’s singles have all been charity fundraiser releases, mainly benefiting the Trussell Trust, which seeks to help with the U.K.’s food poverty crisis. In the five-year period reliance on the trust’s food banks has increased by over 80 per cent. The profits from “Food Aid” will be shared with the Band Aid Trust.

Watch LadBaby’s ‘Food Aid’ Video

Watch LadBaby’s Christmas Message