Liverpool can sign Bellingham alternative McKennie for bargain

Italian outlet La Stampa via Football Italia, has claimed that coach Massimiliano Allegri has to decide to keep either McKennie or Adrien Rabiot, and has picked the Frenchman over the Liverpool target after failing to be impressed by the American.

McKennie’s high work rate was evident as the USA got out of their group in the World Cup, before Gregg Berhalter’s side were defeated by the Netherlands.

The midfielder’s high-energy style of play would fit in with how Klopp has set his team up in recent years, and at just £20m he would provide a much cheaper alternative or an additional alongside either of the two men expected to cost five times his fee.