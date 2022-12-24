Local Event: GSSCC presents: Ancestor Journeys with guest

The Ancestor Journeys program will explore prompts to inspire genealogists to write a story about an ancestor’s journey. The journey might be geographical, circumstantial, psychological, or metaphorical. An ancestor’s journey may have been optimistic, adventurous, tragic, practical, religious, or interior. An ancestor may have experienced more than one type of journey. Each of our ancestors has undertaken a journey of one kind or another. Many ancestors will have traveled on several journeys over the course of a lifetime. The prompts can also be used to write about our own journeys.

Gail Burk is a long-time member of the Genealogical Society of Santa Cruz County and has served in a number of Board positions, including President. Currently, she co-chairs the Society’s DNA Special Interest Group, is a volunteer staffer for the Society in the Genealogy Room at the downtown Santa Cruz Library, and is working on an index to the Tina Brayton Collection, which is in the process of being digitized. Gail has delivered a variety of programs in the Monterey Bay area. Gail graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara, where she majored in art and minored in history. She has been an active genealogist for more than 40 years.