Lupita Nyong’o makes her relationship with beau Selema Masekela

‘Black Panther’ actor Lupita Nyong’o has made her relationship with TV host Selema Masekela Instagram official.
The Oscar-winning actress introduced Masekela as her beau to her millions of fans via an Instagram reel of them doing a popular trend.
Sharing the video, Lupita wrote: “We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid”‘
In the video, which is set to the tune of ‘The King’s Affirmation—Chili Mix,’ the couple is snapping their fingers and matching to the tune their outfits are getting changed.
The video starts off by showing the duo wearing matching blue and white robes before twinning in matching swimsuits, with Lupita wearing a blue bikini and the host wearing matching shorts.
Masekela, 51, also shared the same video but with a different and more adorable caption: “Hearts are synched.” My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️#outkickedthecoverage 😉.”
Reacting to their adorable video, many celebrities commented.
”Obsessed 😍😍,” musician Janelle Monáe comment on the post.
“Congrats bud. You deserve it,” singer Pink’s husband, Carey Hart wrote.
The actress has kept her private life away from the media glare. In the past, she was rumoured to be dating her ‘Black Panther’ co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Jared Leto.
Masekela is a host, a sports commentator, and a reporter. He is the son of South African musician Hugh Masekela.
