Maddison demands justice for Leicester ‘kid’ injured in horror





James Maddison wants the Football Association to look into Wolves youngster Caden Voice’s horror challenge that has left Leicester starlet Will Alves facing nine months on the sidelines. The shameful tackle in the FA Youth Cup clash between the Foxes and Wolves has been heavily scrutinised on social media after going viral.

But now Alves, who is considered to be a bright prospect for the future in the East Midlands, has seen his season ended following the incident. As he accelerated towards the Wolves backline, Voice seemed to plant his boot into the knee of Alves – causing considerable damage to his ACL. Now England playmaker Maddison has urged the football authorities to investigate the challenge as he sent his well-wishes to his club mate. He wrote on social media: “Wasn’t sure whether to comment on this publicly but feel like it really needs to be looked at. READ MORE: World Cup final referee savages France over Lionel Messi ‘illegal goal’ accusation

“They went through in the tie, our Under-18s, but he was taken out with one of the worst challenges I’ve seen on a football field. “It’s such a shame for a young player who’s 17, who’s really making his way in the game and making his mark in training and the way he’s been. “It’s a real disappointing one for us. We wish him a speedy recovery in getting back. It’ll be the rest of the season he’ll be out for. “His rehab will start over these next few weeks and he’ll have an operation after that.”

Fans on social media have berated the challenge, while some have also shared sympathy for the Wolves youngster. @Shime_O_ wrote: “To be honest. It wasn’t mistimed. There’s nothing but horrific intentions in this challenge. It’s evil. And people saying ‘he’s 16’. Rooney was a premier league starter at that age. When you’re 16, you’re not 6. You know what you’re doing. The lad should have a 10-15 game ban.” One Wolves fan, @BullseyeTips, was keen to defend the player, writing: “Everyone needs to get a grip. “The kid is 16. We see over the ball challenges all the time and it’s a red card and 3 game ban. This kid mis-timed a tackle like a lot of pros do. He is 16, he will learn and will no doubt improve for it in the future.” Twitter user @TheLatestColU provided a balanced argument, responding: “Should definitely be significantly suspended and fined. But people saying Wolves should release him is a bit far. Not denying it’s a bad ‘tackle’ but it would be ridiculous to go that far for one incident like that.”