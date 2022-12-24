Maharashtra Open Tennis: Ticket sales to begin from December 26

Maharashtra Open Tennis: Fans will be back in the stands for the upcoming Maharashtra Open 2023. The fifth edition of the ATP…

Maharashtra Open Tennis: Fans will be back in the stands for the upcoming Maharashtra Open 2023. The fifth edition of the ATP 250 event will be held from 31st December 2022 to 7th January 2023. South Asia’s only ATP event was held without fans in 2022, while the tournament was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic. The ATP event will be played at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Ticket sales for the upcoming edition will begin from 26th December, Monday. Check How to buy tickets online. Follow Maharashtra Open 2023 LIVE updates on InsideSport.IN

The qualifying round matches will be held on December 31 and January 1. For these two days there is no entry fee. The main round will kickstart from 2nd January. Fans can buy tickets for the tournament online. They will be able to book the tickets from Zoonga.Com.

The tickets will be available for Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G. For the preliminary rounds the prices start from INR 150 to INR 750, neing the hightes. On the other hand, for the semifinals and finals, the lowest ticket price will be INR 250 and INR 500 respectively. The highest is set at INR 1500 (semi-finals) and INR 1750 (finals).

Top names from the world, including 17 Top-100 players are set to participate in the tournament. Big names include former US Open champion Marinc Cilic, World No. 40 Emil Ruusuvuori and World No. 43 Sebastian Baez.

Three-time Grand Slam champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will be the key attraction in the doubles. Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri will be the Indians who can be seen in action in the upcoming edition.

