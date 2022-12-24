Mainstage Center for the Arts presents Beatlemania Again

originally published: 12/23/2022

(BLACKWOOD, NJ) – Beatlemania Again will take the Mainstage Center for the Arts audience on a musical journey back in time, featuring over 30 of The Beatles’ greatest hits performed live on January 7, 2023 at 7:00pm in the Dennis Flyer Theater (300 College Drive, Blackwood). Beatlemania Again is sponsored by the Republic Bank, the Lamp Post Diner and the Meadows Diner.

It was one of the greatest moments in the history of show business. It was 1:20pm, on February 7th, 1964, when Pan Am Yankee Clipper Flight number 101, carrying four British musicians, landed at New York Idlewild Airport. Within 48 hours, the Beatles performed on the Ed Sullivan Show, capturing 73 million viewers.

Now in 2023, Beatlemania Again relives the music, the magic, and the mania of The Beatles live on the Dennis Flyer Theater stage. The show chronologically traces The Beatles’ career from their debut on the Ed Sullivan Showing in 1964 to their psychedelic era and the release of the mind-blowing “Sgt. Pepper” album to their last-ever live concert on the rooftop of Apple records in 1969.

The show has excited audiences throughout the United States and Canada and has shared the stage with highly talented artists such as BJ Thomas, The Grass Roots, The Lovin Spoonful, Chubby Checker, and many more! The universal appeal of The Beatles music makes Beatlemania Again perfect for any age.

To add to the authenticity, the band uses the same musical instruments that the Beatles used in the 1960’s such as Hofner Bass Guitars, Rickenbacker Guitars, Gretsch Guitars, Vox Amplifiers, and Black Oyster Pearl Ludwig Drums. The show features three amazing costume changes throughout the performance as well.

Tickets will be sold at the box office one hour before showtime. House opens at 6:30pm. An additional $5 fee will be charged per ticket for all sales at the door. Online ticket prices: Premium: $30, Premium Senior Citizen: $25, Adult: $25, Senior Citizen: $20 andChild (18 & under): $20. Tickets are available for purchase here .

In addition to being sponsored by the Republic Bank, the Lamp Post Diner and the Meadows Diner; Mainstage’s entire winter season is sponsored by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Horizon Foundation for New Jersey and Comegno Law Group.

Mainstage Center for the Arts, located at 27 S. Black Horse Pike in Blackwood, New Jersey, is a non-profit performing arts organization committed to making the arts experience as rich and enjoyable as possible for all our patrons. In an effort to make our show and facilities accessible to as many as possible, Mainstage offers many services. For anyone in need of assistance, please notify our office at 855-936-2467 or email marketing@mainstage.org 72 hours before showtime.