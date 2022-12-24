Marvel star ‘rules himself out’ of Next James bond race





After Daniel Craig stepped down from the role of James Bond last year, the franchise bosses – Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson – have been on the hunt for his replacement. Marvel fans have been theorising that a superhero actor might be the best bet, but Charlie Cox has stepped up to the plate to announce he is not hopeful for his chances for the role.

Cox is best known for playing Daredevil in the Netflix series of the same name. After three exceptional seasons on the streaming service, the TV show was cancelled. Last year, he made his comeback to the character of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And earlier this year, he reprised this role once again when he appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Since then, a series titled Daredevil: Born Again has been announced and will be hitting Disney Plus in 2024. In a recent interview with Radio Times, Cox spoke about his new TV show, Treason, while opening up on the possibility of taking over another legendary hero: 007. However, he noted: “My role in the Marvel Universe has kind of scratched that itch for me.”

On paper, Cox would be a fantastic candidate for the next Bond, James Bond. While the 40-year-old British star is certainly a famous face, he is not yet a household name, and could certainly create an even bigger impact on Hollywood by becoming 007. However, he feels he would not be best suited for the role. Cox said: “And if I’ve learned anything from doing this show, and I’ve done a couple of spy films and TV shows in my career – I did a BBC Two film called Legacy about ten years ago – one of the things I’ve learned in my preparation for both that and Treason is that I would actually make a terrible spy.” He went on to add: “I’m a really bad liar and I need a lot of pretty basic stuff in the spy world explained to me a number of times before I can really grasp it, so I think that probably rules me out.”

Daredevil has always been a major part of the Marvel comic books, so Cox will likely be around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time. And after already teaming up with Spider-Man, he will surely have a bright future – even if it’s not as James Bond. In the meantime, another Marvel star is currently at the top of the Bond odds. The ever-changing odds have plateaued in recent weeks, with a newcomer claiming the top spot: Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The actor previously played Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since then, he has gone on to star in Bullet Train, The King’s Man and Tenet.

Although Taylor-Johnson is currently filming his next Marvel movie – Sony’s Kraven the Hunter – but that doesn’t rule him out of playing James Bond in the near future. Ladbrokes recently gave the actor blinding 2/1 odds on becoming Bond. The bookies’ Alex Apati said: “Our traders have been scratching their heads somewhat after seeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson leap to the head of the betting, but he continues to hold top spot in the race to replace Daniel Craig, with Henry Cavill now being his closest rival for the 007 gig.”