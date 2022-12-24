Mohamed Ramadan performs at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for World

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan aced his show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday as part of the World Tennis League.

The inaugural tournament is the newest addition to Dubai’s packed winter calendar and has brought a host of tennis and music superstars to the emirate for six days.

It was Ramadan’s turn to take to the stage following a stellar line-up of performances in the previous days from Tiesto, Wizkid, Deadmau5 and Ne-Yo.

His set included hits such as Versace Baby, Number One and Mafia, and the star made sure to include references to the on-court action, holding and dancing with a tennis racket during the performance.

The tournament will conclude on Saturday with a performance by Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren.

The Coca-Cola Arena is the venue for both the tennis action and after-match concerts, with those working on the event being given a tight turnaround to transform the tennis court into a concert venue within a 35-minute period each night.

Mark Kar, the general manager of Coca-Cola Arena, said the entertainment side of the event was as important as the sporting element.

“You’ve seen certain sports embrace music and the entertainment side, the celebration of an event, which is fantastic. Formula One is a testament to that,” said Kar.

“There’s been a sort of change in sporting mentality through the way we consume highlights, through social media, through mobile phones. Tennis is probably one sport that needs a bit of an X factor, in my personal opinion.”

Updated: December 24, 2022, 9:23 AM