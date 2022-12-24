Monaco’s Charlene and Albert release new Christmas picture and message

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have released a “wonderful” Christmas picture and message on social media. The post, uploaded to Monegasques Royal Family’s official Instagram account, showed a series of images marking December 25 festivities.
The first snap showed Albert, 64, Charlene, 44, and the couple’s eight-year-old twins, Gabriella and Jacques.
The family, who were all wearing fairly formal attire, were photographed standing in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree.
The portrait was first unveiled a couple of days ago on December 21.
The second image showed the snap in a postcard form, with Albert’s crest and snowflakes pictured around the border.
In a signed message, the couple said: “My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a happy New Year 2023.”
JUST IN: Royal Family set for ‘lavish’ Christmas due to King Charles’ ‘immaculate’ standards
The family’s festive message was well-received on Instagram.
Almost 5,000 users liked the post and many took to the comments to share their admiration for the family.
User @vicspotter said: “Merry Christmas, Your Highness.
“Merry Christmas to the whole prince family. Breathtaking picture.”
Another user, operating under the handle @lyndapfister, wrote: “Merriest of Christmases to you all. Absolutely stunning Christmas portrait”
Source link