Monaco’s Charlene and Albert release new Christmas picture and message

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have released a “wonderful” Christmas picture and message on social media. The post, uploaded to Monegasques Royal Family’s official Instagram account, showed a series of images marking December 25 festivities.

The first snap showed Albert, 64, Charlene, 44, and the couple’s eight-year-old twins, Gabriella and Jacques.

The family, who were all wearing fairly formal attire, were photographed standing in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree.

The portrait was first unveiled a couple of days ago on December 21.

The second image showed the snap in a postcard form, with Albert’s crest and snowflakes pictured around the border.

In a signed message, the couple said: “My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a happy New Year 2023.”

JUST IN: Royal Family set for ‘lavish’ Christmas due to King Charles’ ‘immaculate’ standards