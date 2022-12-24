Naga Munchetty takes swipe at BBC Breakfast co-star

BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were flicking through the national newspapers for interesting stories that were away from the headlines. However, Naga was left annoyed at Charlie as he continued to interrupt her whilst she tried to read out the story from the paper.

Naga began: “I am going to introduce you to The Protector, HMS Protector is what it is called! It’s the Royal Navy’s ice patrol ship and it is stationed in Antarctica.

“The crew on board, it is the most remote crew obviously, the crew on board have been talking about what they are going to do on Christmas day.

“One of them has been sent a lovely parcel, a mystery Christmas Day box from his family, says he’s sure it’s filled with plenty of sugar-based gifts and we will share them.

“However, there is a tradition of secret Santa on board, but the secret Santa takes about a month and what they do is they find things on board and they make things.

