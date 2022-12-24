Netflix’s ‘Emily In Paris’ has ‘glaring plot hole’ that ‘can’t be overlooked’

The fan base for Netflix’s Emily In Paris is livid over the glaring plot hole showrunners have missed.

The new season has caused quite a stir, leaving the fan base to turn to Twitter with their angst.

For those unversed, the new season premiered this Wednesday December 21st and outlined a myriad of adventures for the characters.

The plot hole in question is Madeline Wheeler’s (Kate Walsh) ongoing pregnancy that many assume to be 17-23 months long.

Many wondered, “How [expletive] is this madeline chick from emily in paris STILL PREGNANT IN THIS SHOW.”

While others figured it was a new pregnancy, “I’m only on the second ep of season 3 and thought Madeline was pregnant again but she’s still pregnant.”

The glaring aspect of it all however is the fact that Madeline initially turned down the move to Paris because of her pregnancy but is now in Paris despite it.

Some even went as far as to joke, “Push that baby out madame.”