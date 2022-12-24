Nike Workouts Will Now Be Streamable on Netflix

W hen you’re trying to hen you’re trying to start a new fitness habit , it’s all too easy to get derailed. Other things come up, life gets busy, and before you know it, that gym you joined or app you downloaded goes ignored. One of the best ways to make a workout routine stick is to embrace the concept of “habit stacking,” or connecting the habit you want to adopt with an everyday one you already do regularly.

Well, now there’s a delightful new way to tack a workout onto one of our favorite habits. Enter: Netflix and sweat.

Starting December 30, Netflix will offer more than 90 workouts from Nike Training Club right alongside episodes of your favorite series. So before you collapse onto your couch at the end of the day to zone out to The Crown, you can do some intervals with Nike trainer Tara Nicholas.

In a release, Nike says the new initiative is part of the brand’s mission to inspire everyone to make movement a daily habit: “The Nike Training Club content featured in this pilot includes existing, top-performing programs compiled to focus on enjoyment, encouraging a consistent sport journey, requiring minimal equipment, and accessible for beginner-to-intermediate athletes.”

At launch, there will be five training programs you can choose from, each consisting of six to 14 workouts. In an attempt to provide something for every family member logging into your account, there’s a range of genres and intensities offered. Beginners might check out “Kickstart Fitness With the Basics,” while the yoga-curious can follow-along with “Fall in Love With Vinyasa Yoga.” There’s also “Two Weeks To a Stronger Core,” “HIIT & Strength With Tara,” and “Feel-Good Fitness.”

More programs will roll out throughout 2023.

Of course, the Nike Training Club app is already free for anyone who wants to download it. But offering the workouts right on Netflix (which boasts over 220 million household subscriptions) could potentially inspire more of us to add some exercise into our day before we wind down for the night. Don’t worry, all of the Nike workouts are just five to 30 minutes long—there’ll be time to chill afterward.