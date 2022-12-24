Norway Gazettes Act on Amendments to VAT Act

The Norwegian Official Gazette Dec. 20 published Amendment Act No. ACT-2022-12-20-108, amending VAT laws. The law includes measures: 1) providing VAT calculation procedures for services purchased outside the VAT area; 2) exempting the turnover of remotely delivered services from VAT when the recipient resides outside the VAT area; 3) requiring taxpayers to pay VAT on purchases of remotely deliverable services exceeding 2,000 kroner (US$203) if the recipient isn’t VAT registered; 4) exempting vehicles from VAT if covered by the decision made by Parliament (Storting) on re-registration tax, if the vehicle is registered in Norway or has a permitted weight of …