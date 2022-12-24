Notes with £100 inside put in letterboxes





A kind, mysterious stranger has posted envelopes stuffed with £100 in cash into letter boxes. The generous act took place in Clifton on Friday, with the letters labelled as being a “random act of kindness”.

Envelopes filled with money were also posted into Clifton households in 2021 and 2020. Nursery practitioner, Sarah Lynne is one of the people to receive an envelope this year, with her son opening the letter. The 29 year old said: “It was my son that first discovered the envelope, he came running to me at first shouting ‘is it from Santa’. “He handed me the envelope and I was overwhelmed to be honest. Things like this never really happen for me. I’ve seen people post it over the years and have always thought it was such a lovely gesture, especially this year it will really help.” Ms Lynne added: “Whoever it is that does it is a hidden hero and has the kindest of hearts. With everything happening in the world right now, it’s just nice to know there are still good people, it’s really heart warming.”

She told NottinghamshireLive that she will spend the money "on a treat for my sons, topping up the gas and electric for over Christmas and I plan to pass some of it forward and will buy food to donate to the food banks". Another Clifton resident, Peter Dennis, 40, also received an envelope and said: "My wife Lindsay was the one who found the envelope first, I was out at the time. "She was very emotional as to be expected, as she's not been in a good way lately as Christmas time is hard for her as her dad passed away a couple of years back. She noticed a car outside on the CCTV and thought it was a little strange in the way it parked up as she didn't recognise it. "Then a girl walked to the door and posted the envelope, but by the time my wife got to the door it had drove off."

“We have a pre paid gas meter so we are looking at topping that up and also its our little boy’s eleventh birthday today so we are looking at using the rest of the money on taking him out for a meal”, Mr Dennis told the outlet. “We both saw last year over Facebook this happen, it also happened to my auntie which we thought was nice but I never expected this to happen to us. “I’m still shocked to think that someone would give away their hard earned money to complete strangers especially with the cost of living now days.”