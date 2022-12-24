Pensioner frustrated as thousands saw state pension stopped

Not everyone in receipt of the state pension can expect the sum to increase each year – as people must live in certain nations for this to be the case. Every year, this means an estimated 500,000 pensioners will not benefit from an increase and instead will see their sum frozen at the level it was when they decided to leave the UK or an eligible nation.

Earlier in 2022, thousands of expat pensioners saw their state pension stopped as a result of not returning a key form to the Pension Service.

A proof of life form is sent to expats so they can confirm their continued entitlement to the state pension.

According to procedure, this must be returned within 16 weeks of issue, or the state pension is suspended.

However, many claim they never received a CF(N)698 form, sent by the Pension Service on March 27, 2022.

READ MORE: ‘60,000’ British veterans to miss out on state pension boost