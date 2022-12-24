Petrol stations open on Christmas Day: Where to fill up tomorrow





Petrol stations are usually open every hour of every day, with pay at the pump making it easier for drivers to fill up, pay and go without entering the kiosk. If motorists are travelling this Christmas to visit family and friends, they should make sure they have enough petrol or diesel if their local filling station is closed for the festive period.

Motorway service stations All motorway service stations must remain open for fuel, parking and toilets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. These stations must stay open as they are regulated to do so as part of their licence. This includes Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. While drivers will still be able to refuel their vehicles, they may see other facilities, like restaurants and shops, be closed or have dramatically reduced hours.

Shell All Shell-owned retail sites in the UK will be open throughout the Christmas period. Of the total UK network, just over half are owned and operated by independent dealers who set their own opening hours, so Shell can’t confirm what these will be. Opening times for all Shell retail sites are available on the station locator website. Esso In the case of Esso-branded filling stations the Christmas opening times will vary depending on the location. There are around 1,200 Esso service stations in the UK, and the vast majority are owned and operated by independent retail companies. There are a number of such companies that operate Esso service stations in the UK – and each is responsible for all operations at their site(s) – including Christmas opening hours. BP In 2017, the company said most stations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. BP told Express.co.uk that the opening hours are different for the non-24-hour sites only. They will be open from 9am until 5pm.