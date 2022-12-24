Prescription for disaster – Pharmacy network ‘close to collapse’

There is a high demand for medicine in the UK

Industry leaders warned yesterday in a letter to Steve Barclay that the sector is “at a fork in the road” – urging the Health Secretary to “make a critical choice about the role you want pharmacies to play”.

The letter from the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents more than 11,000 NHS community pharmacies in England, calls for more investment and for the reversal of funding cuts. It was signed by the chief executives of the four largest pharmacy chains in England, including Boots and Lloyds, and heads of other national bodies. Some 418 community pharmacies closed last year, while only 308 opened. While NHS England figures reveal 24,601 temporary pharmacy closures in the year to October. Janet Morrison, chief executive of the PSNC, said yesterday: “This critical part of the NHS is facing the same crippling challenges as the rest of the health service. Years of funding cuts have taken their toll, leaving many pharmacies close to collapse.” With 21 youngsters under the age of 18 having died of an especially virulent outbreak of Strep A in England alone since September, there are also deep concerns about medicines shortages. Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP), which represents members across England, Wales and Scotland, warns that there is a crisis in the supply chain for prescription drugs. She is not optimistic about the short- or long-term future of the nation’s pharmacies.

The spiralling costs of drugs has forced around one in ten chemists to close since 2015, according to the AIMP, with a further third of surviving shops now saying they are on the brink. Equally, according to Ms Hannbeck, frontline staff are under pressure because they are struggling to get hold of essential antibiotics like penicillin, which is vital in the fight against Strep A and other life-threatening illnesses. The Department of Health insists there are no drugs shortages, a situation she says bears no relation to the one she hears about every day. “The pharmacists try to order the antibiotics and the suppliers say there is nothing in stock,” she says. ‘When they come to order, they simply cannot get antibiotics. We have reports from England, Wales, Scotland, everywhere. They get bits and bobs when they become available, for example, a quota of one particular type of antibiotic. But as soon as that quota comes in, they run out at the wholesaler because demand is so high. So we are all left in the dark. “We have loads of people coming into pharmacies with their prescriptions and there are simply not enough drugs in the supply chain. “The Government is wrong. We are on the frontline. If they have stocks somewhere, well let’s see them.” It is discomfiting to hear such a stark discrepancy, but Ms Hannbeck continues: “I can say as pharmacists we are doing absolutely everything we can to get hold of stock.

But our hands are tied when the message we get back is there is none available, especially penicillin, amoxicillin and other popular medicines for Strep A and other illnesses.” Children generally need to be given antibiotics in liquid form, but Ms Hannbeck added: “The situation is urgent now so we as pharmacists need to think about crushing tablets and dissolving capsules and putting them into a formulation that children can take. This is a terrible, dire situation at the moment because demand is high and nobody is helping us, nobody is helping pharmacies. “Every time demand goes up, the supply chain falls on its face. I’ve raised this with the Government and been shouted at by the Department of Health who say there are no supply challenges. “I have asked the Government several times to bring the manufacturers, the wholesalers and the pharmacists together for a crisis meeting so we can identify what the issues are so that we can plan better. I’ve asked for this since the beginning of this year and they have never acted on it. Now we are in the situation we are in. This will happen time and again because they don’t plan properly. “Across the country, everyone is suffering. There has been underfunding for years. Our drug costs are going through the roof, breaking peoples’ backs.

“Pharmacies are losing thousands of pounds every month trying to purchase medicines for their patients at high prices. If nothing is done a large number of pharmacies will shut in 2023 and 2024. “They will shut their doors for good and of course this will make the lives of patients harder. There will be a negative impact on patient care. The Government needs to take this seriously now and start listening to us. I am very passionate about getting this sorted.” At the Ruislip Manor Pharmacy in West London, Sanjay Doegar is feeling the financial pressure of sky-high costs for drugs coupled with supply shortages. “The cost of medicines has shot up and that is not reflected in the prices we are being reimbursed. Sourcing medicines has also become harder,” he says. “Everyone is belting around all over the place to reduce losses. I don’t think anyone sensible would say this is sustainable.” He continues: “Our stocks are running dangerously low and in some cases we’ve run out of certain lines. Patients have told us they have been to 12 other pharmacies to get a vital drug before trying us. We are running on empty. We feel very anxious for children and their parents. “When we look at our stock screens, everything is showing red, which means out of stock. It’s a 999-style crisis. Anxiety levels among customers are going through the roof.” As well as trying to meet that high demand he is also worrying about making ends meet.

“We are reviewing all of our extra free services to see what can be cut,” he says, bleakly. “Staff hours, delivery services and our opening hours are in review at present. With the cost-of-living crisis, along with the costs of heating, lighting and fuel, some changes will be inevitable. “Like every other pharmacy, we have a wide range of patients, a lot of older people and people with mental health problems. “Despite working really hard and looking at non-NHS income streams it’s very tight. I notice month by month that our income and expenses are neck and neck.” Mr Doegar, 57, employs nine full and part time staff, serving between 150 and 200 customers a day – many of whom don’t pay for their prescriptions. He gets about £1.27 for dealing with each prescription. His local MP is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “During Covid he applauded the work of pharmacies, which was nice to hear,” he adds. “This hasn’t translated into how we are funded and how tight things have been for many years.” The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) recently commissioned a report by Professor David Taylor of University College London.

