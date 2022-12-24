Princess Beatrice spotted on lavish London night out before Christmas

Beatrice and Sophie had come together also last week, as they were among the attendees at the Together at Christmas carol service.

The event, to be televised by ITV1 at 7pm on Christmas Eve, celebrated the spirit of togetherness and the joy it brings to people and put the spotlight on people up and down the country who have gone above and beyond this year to support their communities.

Moreover, the event, spearheaded for the second year in a row by Kate, the Princess of Wales, was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

Both Beatrice and Sophie were accompanied to the event by their husbands – property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and financial analyst Lord Frederick respectively.

Lord Frederick is the only son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the late Queen’s cousins.