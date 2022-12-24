Princess Charlene on her family’s Christmas traditions

The King’s speech will be broadcast tomorrow, December 25, across Britain, but in other nations, their respective Royal Families have their own traditions and customs. For the Monegasque family – Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and their two children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques – celebrations start on Christmas eve.

On Christmas eve, the Monegasque Royal Family attend mass together, where the Pan de Natale, a traditional sweet bread in the shape of a cross, is passed around.

The Pan de Natale is traditionally blessed by the head of the royal family during the midnight mass at Monaco’s cathedral.

At the end of the mass, during the offering the Archbishop of Monaco symbolically blesses all the breads that will be shared at family tables across the principality that evening, or during Christmas dinner the next day.

After mass, Charlene and Albert’s children get ready for bed and prepare for Santa’s arrival.

