Pune: 2 kill father, burn body over extramarital relationship,

Two sons killed their 43-year-old father and burnt his body to hide the murder, apparently taking a leaf out of the Drishyam movie, police said. The due was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, eight days after the murder was committed.

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Navnath Bansode, who ran an eatery that sold farsan, a fried snack. He was killed by his two sons — Sujit Dhananjay Bansode (22), a second-year student at a computer engineering college, and Abhijit Dhananjay Bansode (18) studying in Class 12 — on the intervening night of December 15 and 16 while he was asleep, police said on Saturday.

The siblings admitted to have conspired the murder after watching the film, originally made in Malayalam and adapted later to Hindi. They burned the body in a furnace used to prepare the snacks.

“The victim was in an extramarital relationship with a Nagpur-based woman through social media and used to have regular arguments with his family, including wife and two sons, over it,” said Kishor Patil, inspector, crime, Mhalunge police station. “According to the accused, as the victim was adamant to keep the adulterous relationship, the two brothers decided to kill him.”

After burning the body of their father, the siblings scattered the ashes and bones along the Indrayani riverside, police said.

Drishyam has a storyline surrounding a murder and to hide the crime, the protagonist buries the deceased’s body in a compost pit. To mislead investigation, the suspects lodged a missing person complaint at Mhalunge police station on December 19.

After technical investigation, police found that the victim had made several calls to a Nagpur-based woman in the past three years. Upon questioning, the woman claimed that the victim had informed her about an imminent threat to life from his family over the relationship. The victim had also texted to the woman through a social networking site about his fear for life.

The accused have been arrested under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence and giving false information) and 34 (acting in concert with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.