Putin scuppered as Ukraine unleashes ‘revolutionary’ new weapon





Vladimir Putin’s army is being outgunned and outwitted by Ukraine’s much smaller forces thanks to the “revolutionary” application of AI, according to Western military experts. The UK’s Ministry of Defence estimated that Russian commanders had at their disposal as many as 900,000 active military personnel, of which almost 200,000 were committed to the invasion.

Furthermore, Russia boasted more than 13,000 tanks, just under 6,000 artillery pieces and close to 20,000 armoured vehicles in its arsenal prior to the unleashing of hostilities. In comparison, Kyiv has just 196,000 active military personnel, according to the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS). Ukraine’s army also possessed just over 2,000 tanks, 1,960 artillery pieces and 2,870 armoured vehicles when the war broke out. Despite this huge Russian advantage in terms of offensive weapons, Ukraine’s army has inflicted a series of humiliating defeats on Putin’s generals and managed to reclaim more than 70,000 square kilometres of occupied territory. The key to Kyiv’s success lies in its access to and application of AI technology developed by the US tech firm, Palantir – a firm co-owned by the billionaire Peter Thiel. Ukraine’s commanders are skilfully using the advanced software produced by the company, to help their artillery units deliver more accurate and deadlier strikes against Russian positions and logistical supply lines.

A defence source told The Times: “The Russians are using their artillery like it’s the First World War. “What the Ukrainians are doing is completely different. “A digital army is fighting an analogue army. “What you are seeing is that the digital army, despite being a fraction of the size, is able to massively outperform its analogue adversary.” Palantir’s MetaConstellation software relies on intelligence gathered on enemy troop positions by commercial satellites, heat sensors and reconnaissance drones, as well as spies working behind enemy lines. The software then uses AI to transform the data into a map highlighting the likely positions of Russian artillery, tanks and troops. READ MORE: US House backs $45bn in aid for Ukraine as Zelensky issues warning

A Ukrainian soldier using a tablet device is given a list of coordinates and can then direct their fire. The technology also “learns” from previous strikes, meaning that it is constantly getting better at identifying and locating targets. The AI technology allows commanders on the ground to pinpoint up to 300 enemy targets a day, according to General Sir Richard Barrons, a senior commander of British troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ukraine has received a steady supply of modern weaponry from Western and NATO countries, including HIMARS and M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. However, many of the weapons being delivered are decades old and first entered military service during the Gulf War. DON’T MISS

The AI technology, though, has allowed Ukraine’s commanders to maximise their destructive power. Alex Karp, the chief executive of Palantir, told The Washington Post last week: “The power of advanced algorithmic warfare systems is now so great that it equates to having tactical nuclear weapons against an adversary with only conventional ones. “The general public tends to underestimate this. Our adversaries no longer do.”