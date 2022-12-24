Queen was ‘absolutely brilliant’ at Christmas speech says

“For her Christmas message though she thankfully and probably deliberately presented a very different image.

“She is dressed in simple but stunning red to signal love, renewal, warmth and strong emotion and with the brooch, she wore on her honeymoon and then again in more recent photos with Philip pinned alongside her signature pearls.

“Sitting front-on to the camera she meets it with an upright pose, immaculate grooming and an uncompromising and strong-looking stare.

“Behind her, despite the fact that, like many of us, she will be missing seeing her usual relatives this year, there is a bank of warm golden lights in what looks like a happily decorated Christmas room.