Queen Elizabeth’s attendance at a Christmas pantomime helped pave the way for her romantic future with Prince Philip, a news report has stated. The late monarch was taken to Windsor in 1941 during the war, where the idea for a panto came after they put on a concert with the Royal School in the town.

The concert was done to help raise money for the Royal Household Wool Fund, which sent warm items to the troops.

Her first panto was Cindrella in which the Salon Orchestra of The Royal Horse Guards was asked to “do” music.

The designs of the set were produced on rolls of wallpaper to adorn Windsor’s imposing Waterloo Chamber.

However, in 1943, it is believed that participation in the panto of Aladdin may have helped secure Elizabeth’s romantic future.