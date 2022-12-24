Rachel Kippen, Our Ocean Backyard | ‘The Green Directive’

For Jackie Barnes, starting a low-waste living store was not part of her traditional path. A graduate of Cal State Monterey Bay, Barnes studied kinesiology and developed a passion for attaining a low-waste lifestyle after watching the documentary “A Plastic Ocean” in 2018.

In October 2020, she founded “The Green Directive” to “help educate and provide plastic-free alternatives to the community.” The business began as a pop-up at local markets and an online retailer, and now has a storefront at 77 Soledad Drive in Monterey. Clients at the physical store can purchase anything from bulk shampoos, laundry powder, and even mouthwash/toothpaste tablets, to minimal waste accouterments like reusable shaving razors, bee’s wrap food storage, bags, cutlery, and more.

The Green Directive also offers items for pets, educational materials like books about living with minimal impact, and special items that represent Monterey Bay and celebrate the holiday season. The Green Directive offers local deliveries to the Monterey area and carbon neutral shipping to other areas in the country.

The connection between a healthy body and healthy Monterey Bay made sense to Barnes. “My degree in Kinesiology had an emphasis on health and wellness. Many of my classes focused on health behavior change, and I use learnings from those classes when helping others reduce their waste,” she says. “When I started my low waste journey in 2018, I struggled to find the things I needed locally without driving an hour or ordering online. I wanted to create a place where others felt encouraged to reduce their waste, where they could get things locally that allowed our community to cut their carbon footprint,” says Barnes.

As for the name “The Green Directive,” she came up with it due to her love of the environmentally themed Disney film, Wall-E. “After receiving a Wall-E shirt for Christmas that said “Directive” it hit me. Soon after, I added ‘Green’ to hint toward the eco-friendly aspects of the store. You could see it as though the earth is giving us an order to change our lifestyles, or we will not survive as a species. It’s no longer an option, we must make a change.”

I appreciate Barnes’ commitment to accessibility. On The Green Directive’s website, one can search for items based on their budget and join her store community as a welcomed newcomer. “I try to avoid the term “zero waste” because it’s just not feasible for most people,” says Barnes. “It’s less daunting to say “low waste” for many people starting out. I am not near zero waste. I try my best to reduce my waste where I can, but I am far from perfect. From home improvements, my fur babies, or even just eating a full nutritional diet with limited time, waste can be unavoidable since it’s so embedded in our society and stores.”

Barnes explains the unique juxtaposition of owning a store that must turn a profit to make rent and allow her to purchase more stock, while also encouraging people to use and repair what they have. “It’s a different way to run a business when the goal is to buy less. How do I stay in business, keep my items affordable, be good to the environment, all while educating clients that they don’t have to always buy more things?”

She strikes a balance through her tight-knit community and commitment to customer service. “I spend a lot of time providing people with options based on differing financial situations and offering my perspectives on the benefits of a product. I don’t want people to just see something advertised to them and then purchase it impulsively without knowing how it works. Oftentimes I am saying, ‘Here is what you can use this item for, and here are all these other things you can use it for, and here is what happens at the end of its lifecycle.’ One customer opted to use the dish block she purchased for cleaning makeup brushes, too.”

During the pandemic, Barnes read eight books about low-waste living. “I have other businesses asking me for advice on how to purchase items they need with minimal packaging and I’m happy to provide that kind of support.”

Barnes even keeps a running list of requests from customers as they return to her store and continue eliminating waste from their shopping.

For its refillery, The Green Directive maintains a shelf of jars for those who may have forgotten to bring their own. “I try to make it as easy as possible at my shop. Customers can donate their jar so there’s a free jar for the next person to use if they forget their jar. If you show up at the store, I don’t want to make you buy a full bottle.”

In this same vein, Barnes encourages clients to test out products before making large commitments. “Sometimes you buy a bottle of shampoo and realize it’s not the right match for your hair. Now you have a whole wasted bottle of product. Clients are often surprised when I tell them they can take half an ounce and try the product to ensure that they like it,” she says.

Barnes knows that The Green Directive is part of a larger network and effort to change the way we consume, one that is ever evolving. She enjoys the learning process and the relationships she makes along the way. Her shop has two other staff, a shop dog, and provides engaging community events.

In 2022, The Green Directive hosted local artist Nicholas Ta for a nudibranch painting workshop as he uses soy-based resin and reusable products to create scientifically accurate sea slug models. “It was such a fun offering to share. I hope the shop can get more workshops in 2023 that align with our views.”

Visit the store in person or online at thegreendirective.com and follow @thegreendirective on social media. Barnes said shed looks forward to the new year and the role her store plays in local sustainability. “One regular client told me she shops here because of her grandkids. She said, ‘I am not going to be here at some point, and I want to do this for them.’”

Rachel Kippen is an ocean educator and sustainability advocate in Santa Cruz County