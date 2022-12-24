Record numbers of learner drivers to hit the roads this winter

Research has shown that Christmas 2022 will likely see the start of a huge increase in new drivers hitting the roads, more than ever before. This comes following the huge backlog of people who were unable to learn to drive during the pandemic, as they finally pass their theory tests.

A record 1.25 million British drivers attempted their theory test in the six months to June 2022, with 575,497 passing and starting the road to their practical test.

However, those booking practical tests face months-long waits in much of the country, meaning many will still not have obtained their license.

And with about half of drivers failing their practical test on their first try, many who have a booking will still be out on the roads learning.

Around 869,400 learner motorists failed their practical driving test in the 12 months to October.

READ MORE: The most reliable car makers in the UK – Ford, Honda, Toyota and more