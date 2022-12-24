Retired couple are saving 25% on their energy bills this winter

People are trying out home and pet sitting because it allows them to make an extra income without having to work eight hours a day.

Christmas and New Year are some of the busiest times for home and pet sitters as people go away to see family but don’t want to put their pets in kennels.

As the cost of living crisis takes a toll on personal finances this year, an added bonus of pet or home sitting is that people can save money on their energy bills while working away from home – as well as making £170 for a two-week assignment on top of these savings.

Paula said she and her husband often look after other people’s pets over Christmas, giving them chance to have a break, earn an extra income and save money.

