Riches creator teases second season of ITVX drama

“Absolutely, we’ve definitely constructed the series with a view to continuing those stories,” Abby added.

“As much as there’s the glam, the fun, and the business and all the stuff they’re going to deal with, they’re all on very personal, emotional journeys.

“All of our characters are at the beginning of a story which isn’t fully resolved by the end of these six episodes so hopefully we get to see more of that, and really track this family over a while, a long period.”

Whether Riches continues for two seasons or 10, the cast and creatives behind the drama are confident viewers will eventually see the Richards back on screens.

Riches is available on ITVX in the UK and Prime Video in the USA.