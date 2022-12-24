Ronan Vibert, The Snowman and Saving Mr. Banks actor, dies aged





Actor Ronan Vibert, who was best known for his roles in Saving Mr Banks and The Snowman, has died aged 58. His manager has confirmed his death, which happened in a Florida hospital on Thursday.

Ronan’s manager has said he died following a short illness, but no further details have been given at this time. The actor made his debut in 1989 show Traffic and appeared in TV shows such as Birds Of A Feather, Lovejoy, and Gimme Gimme Gimme. He also starred alongside the likes of Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson in Disney’s popular film Saving Mr. Banks. He has also appeared in TV shows including Midsomer Murders and Waking the Dead. More to follow…

Some of Ronan’s most memorable roles include P.L. Travers’ publisher Diarmuid Russell in Saving Mr. Banks, Giovanni Sforza on Showtime’s The Borgias and Perry Cline on History’s Hatfields & McCoys. He also recurred in television series including Carnival Row, Penny Dreadful and Rome. Ronan memorably starred opposite Richard E. Grant in the BBC’s adaptation of The Scarlet Pimpernel, where he played Maximilien Robespierre. His last listed credit on IMDB is the series Carnival Row, where he played Ritter Longerbane in episodes from 2019.

His most recent feature film roles came with two 2017 titles: festive thriller The Snowman starring Michael Fassbender, and the historical action movie 6 Days with Jamie Bell and Mark Strong. Ronan was also a talented stage actor, performing in prestigious venues including Manchester Royal Exchange, Bristol Old Vic, The Barbican for the RSC, and The Savoy West End. Some might remember Ronan for his performance as Prince Andre in Helen Edmundson’s adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, which was held at the National Theatre in 1996. Ronan was born in Cambridgeshire on February 23, 1964, Vibert and grew up in Penarth, South Wales.

He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to score a number of roles on British TV in the 1990s. In 2000 he went on to appear in such films as Shadow of the Vampire, acting alongside stars like John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe. Ronan also starred in 2001’s The Cat’s Meow, which was directed by Peter Bogdanovich and featured Kirsten Dunst. He earned a part in Roman Polanski’s Oscar-winning film The Pianist in 2002 and in the Angelina Jolie-led 2003 action sequel Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

Friends took to social media to pay tribute to the late star, including The Borgias actor David Oakes. He tweeted: “Truly shocked to hear about Ronan’s passing. A thoroughly charming, witty and kind human. I cherished working with him. Safe onwards…” While a fan named James wrote: “Such a shame to hear about Ronan Vibert – brilliant character actor.” Ronan is survived by his wife, Jess Grand Vibert.