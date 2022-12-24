Row as claim over woman arrested for ‘silent praying’ is fact

The claims were picked up by British right wing commentator Calvin Robinson, who said: “No one should ever be arrested for silent prayer.

“Not in the UK, not anywhere. Regardless of your position on abortion, this is wrong. I await our very vocal religious leaders to speak out in support of Isabel and freedom of religion.”

Leader of Reform UK Richard Tice also shared the video, declaring that “the police need to explain themselves urgently … a woman arrested in the UK for silently praying in her head on the street?”

But Twitter swiftly issued a correction in light of the hysteria bred by these false claims, as well as posting a link to further information.