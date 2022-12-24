Royal Family set for ‘lavish’ Christmas due to King Charles





King Charles is hosting his first Christmas dinner at Sandringham and there could be several changes to the festivities as the Royal Family gather for the first holiday season after Queen Elizabeth’s death. A royal expert has claimed that the King’s Christmas could be “more lavish” due to his “high standards”.

Author Ingrid Seward told the Mirror that King Charles may continue with Sandringham Christmas traditions. However, she thinks that it will be “more lavish” than the celebration organised at the time of Queen Elizabeth due to his “immaculate high standards”. She said: “King Charles was always a traditionalist. “When he moved into Clarence House after his grandmother died, he kept the decor similar to hers but on a far more opulent scale.

“It will be the same at Sandringham this Christmas. “The King will stick to the traditions of his mother but it will be more lavish. “Following in the footsteps of his grandfather George VI and great grandfather George V he will fill the house with as many family members it can accommodate and everything will be done to his immaculate high standards.” It is believed that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined for the celebrations by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children. READ MORE: Kate ‘declined’ first invitation to royal Christmas at Sandringham

She also told the publication that there might be many new guests joining the Royal Family at Sandringham. Seward said: “His goddaughter Lady Sarah Chatto will be there with her husband and children as will her brother Lord Snowdon who has an increasingly influential role within Charles’ court. “In the past, Fergie often stayed at Wood Farm on her own while Andrew and the girls lunched with the Queen and Prince Philip. “This year for the first time Fergie is expected to be included, along with her daughters and sons and in law while the little ones are cared for by their Norland nannies. “Sandringham House looks huge but the accommodation is cramped by royal standards and I suspect that the Tindall family might be put up by William and Kate at Anmer Hall while the Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence stay in Sandringham House. DON’T MISS:

“This year there is the added element of Camilla’s daughter Laura and son-in-law Harry Lopez and their three children as part of the house party. “The more the merrier is the motto and on Christmas Eve as is traditional they will open their presents which will all be laid out on trestle tables in the ballroom, each with a name as to which family member they refer. “It’s church on Christmas Day and then a lunch of turkey with all the trimmings. “Then when everyone is sitting quietly, they will watch the very first televised King’s Christmas speech.” Every year, the Royal Family visits Sandringham during Christmas. Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years and now belongs to the King.