Russia care home fire kills at least 20 in devastating smoke

A huge blaze at an “illegal” care home for the elderly in Russia has killed at least 20 people and injured six. The fire broke out in a two-storey wooden building in the Siberian city of Kemerovo overnight on Friday. The entire top floor of the building was engulfed in flames, as the fire spread quickly and coveres 180 square metres.

Multiple firefighters and emergency crews were sent to the scene of the deadly fire.

The blaze was eventually extinguished in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Initial reports suggest the fire may have been caused by a faulty heating boiler.

The Russian news agency Tass quoted officials as saying the care home was operating illegally and without a licence.

This appears to be somewhat of a problem in Russia, where legislation is quite lax.

Firefighters told Tass that there are many unregistered homes for the elderly in the Russia.