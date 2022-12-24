Russia care home fire kills at least 20 in devastating smoke

A huge blaze at an “illegal” care home for the elderly in Russia has killed at least 20 people and injured six. The fire broke out in a two-storey wooden building in the Siberian city of Kemerovo overnight on Friday. The entire top floor of the building was engulfed in flames, as the fire spread quickly and coveres 180 square metres.
Multiple firefighters and emergency crews were sent to the scene of the deadly fire.
The blaze was eventually extinguished in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Initial reports suggest the fire may have been caused by a faulty heating boiler.
The Russian news agency Tass quoted officials as saying the care home was operating illegally and without a licence.
This appears to be somewhat of a problem in Russia, where legislation is quite lax.
Firefighters told Tass that there are many unregistered homes for the elderly in the Russia.
As such, they are considered private property and currently exempt from fire safety inspections.
Despite this, the local governor said he would order inspections of all similar facilities in his region.
He also aded that a criminal inquiry has been launched into the blaze.
The property’s owner, Andrey Smirnov, said he decided to open his establishment three years ago.
He claimed his own experiences of homelessness had motivated him to help others.
A resident of the house who managed to escape told the Russian news site Baza of the horrifying scenes that unfolded as the fire took hold.
The cause was a short circuit in the lighting for a children’s play area.
The tragedy led to angry demonstrations, as thousands of people took to the streets to demand the sacking of local officials.
The regional deputy governor, Sergei Tsivilev, even went down on his knees before the angry crowd to beg forgiveness.
In October of last year, eight people, including the ex-CEO of the firm that owned the leisure complex, were jailed.
Yulia Bogdanova was given a 14 year custodial sentence. Nadezhda Suddenok, CEO of the Winter Cherry company which ran the mall, got 13 and a half years.
