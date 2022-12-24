Russian army and FSB on brink of civil war as tensions explode

“Tension is growing between the occupation security forces (Rosgvardiya, FSB) and the military due to insufficient material support.

“So, the former select the best vehicles that deliver the occupiers to the temporarily occupied territories.

“At the same time, the military receives provision of needs according to the surplus principle.

“The situation is worsened by the unspoken ban on the delivery of new vehicles through Crimea, which was introduced by the occupiers.

“Such a situation lowers the morale of Russians on the left bank of the Kherson region.”

The desperate plight of Russian soldiers was further highlighted by recent events in the Luhansk region, part of Ukraine’s Donbas.