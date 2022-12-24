Ruud wins prestigious Aftenposten gold medal, first tennis player

Casper Ruud solidified his iconic status in his native Norway by winning the highest sports honour in the country becoming the first tennis player in history to do so.

No tennis player has won the Aftenposten gold medal in 89 years since it’s being awarded until now. Casper Ruud did it after experiencing the best year of his tennis career so far. It’s the highest sports honour a person can get in Norway and Ruud go it. It’s not a surprise after he reached two grand slam finals to go along with three trophies.

He did create further history by becoming the only tennis player to ever win it but considering his age, there is plenty of honours still to be won by Ruud in the future. His most recent event was the Mubadala Tennis Championships where he proved better than Carlos Alcaraz.