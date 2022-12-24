Security in a multi-cloud world; The Army’s cyber landscape

As organizations across government continue to leverage multi-cloud computing, they are tasked with ensuring the entire enterprise remains secure. At the Security Transformation Summit produced by FedScoop, hear how these three government cybersecurity leaders are handling that transformation:

Dave Lago , IT cybersecurity specialist in DISA’s Cloud Computing Program Office

, IT cybersecurity specialist in DISA’s Cloud Computing Program Office Vu Nguyen , chief information security officer at the Department of Justice

, chief information security officer at the Department of Justice Tate Jerussi, associate deputy chief information officer at the Department of Energy

Department of Defense Chief Information Officer John Sherman says a new cybersecurity workforce strategy is on the way in 2023. That cyber workforce will be key in implementing the Pentagon’s new zero trust strategy.

At the Security Transformation Summit, Army Director of Cybersecurity and CISO Major General Jan Norris explains the cyber landscape his organization is managing.

