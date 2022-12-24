Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas

Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.

That’s why we love to call attention to places that are underrated. These hidden gems are unexpectedly good and are usually hiding in some pretty unexpected places.

Photo byMary Anne Klein/Unsplash

Take Pearl Country Store for instance. This small food spot may be hidden inside a Marathon gas station, but it is definitely one of the best in Florida–and you’re going to want to try it.

Pearl Country Store is located in Micanopy, a historic town just outside of Gainesville in Alachua County.

This gas station may look pretty ordinary at first glance but once you step inside you’ll quickly realize its anything but.

Photo byDaniel Porter/Unsplash

The Pearl Country Store offers everything from hearty breakfasts to BBQ, and giant slices of some of the most delicious pies you’ll ever try.

The selection of homemade pies rotates daily so you never know what will be on display when you walk in. Highlights include s’mores and oreo pies, and more classic pies like strawberry and pecan.

Photo byEthan Baser/Unsplash

Grab a slice to enjoy along their old-fashioned counter or opt to sit outside on one of their picnic benches and enjoy the sun.

Photo byCarol Simjain/Unsplash

Pearl Country Store is every day of the week from 6 am until 9 pm. To learn more about Pearl Country Store and their menu, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 106A NE Highway 441, Micanopy, FL.