South Florida Flight Woes Continue With Cancellations At FLL,

If Santa Flies Commercial, There’s Big Trouble Ahead…

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Travel trouble continues at South Florida’s three major airports. According to data provided by FlightAware.com, as of 11 a.m. Christmas Eve, 58 flights have already been cancelled into and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Southwest cancelled 11 and delayed 47, Delta cancelled 11 and delayed 11, Spirit cancelled 9 and delayed 25, Allegiant cancelled 8 and delayed 6, Frontier cancelled 4 and delayed 1, United cancelled 3 and delayed 7, and JetBlue cancelled 3 and delayed 32.

At Miami International Airport, 38 flights are cancelled so far with 114 delays. Delta, Envoy, American, Frontier, and Spirit and Southwest top the list.

At Palm Beach International Airport, eight flights have been nixed as of 11 a.m. and 48 delayed. Delta cancelled 8 flights and delayed 3 so far, Air Canada delayed 3, Frontier delayed 3, JetBlue delayed 14, Spirit delayed 2, Southwest delayed 8, United delayed 7, and American delayed 8.

We encourage you to check airport flight boards before heading to the airport, and attempt to deal with any changes online. There is very little that you can not accomplish on an airline’s website or app — and it’s always much faster than sitting on hold for a telephone rep.

Access the FLL, MIA, and PBI flight boards for arrivals and departures: View Miami here. View PBI here. View FLL here

Content copyright © 2022 Metro Desk Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. BocaNewsNow.com ® is a registered trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC. For our intellectual property, terms, and conditions, read here. Broadcast stations must credit BocaNewsNow.com on air. Print must refer to BocaNewsNow.com. Online must link to BocaNewsNow.com. Contact news (at) bocanewsnow.com. Call 561-576-NEWS (6397). Arrest reports are police accusations. Guilt or innocence is determined in a court of law.